Hunt after man spotted next to road armed with blade

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in the Borders town of Hawick.

Hawick: Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident (file pic). Google 2017

A hunt has been launched by police for a knifeman seen near the A7.

Police received reports of the man armed with a blade in the Borders town of Hawick on Sunday night.

The incident happened at about 8.50pm on a walkway between the A7 and Galalaw Road.

He is described as 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in with short dark hair.

The suspect was believed to be wearing a black body warmer, white short sleeved shirt, denim jeans, black boots and a cap with a camouflage pattern on it.

Police said he was last seen heading down the walkway towards Guthrie Drive.

Anyone who may have seen the man in the area or recognises the description is urged to contact the police on 101.

