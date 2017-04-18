Two men attacked by teenagers with broken paving slabs

Hunt for two boys aged between 15 and 17 after assault in Livingston.

Slabs: One of the victims suffered head injuries. Google 2017

Two men were attacked with broken paving slabs after they tried to stop teenagers throwing stones at a house.

Police said the assault took place around on Monday, April 10, on Falcon Brae in Livingston, West Lothian.

Officers are searching for two boys in particular who are thought to be aged between 15 and 17.

The two victims saw a group of teenagers throwing stones at a house at around 5.30pm.

After challenging the group, they were assaulted with pieces of broken paving slabs.

A man aged 27 suffered head injuries and was taken to St John's Hospital and a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries to his forearm.

The first teenager is described as 5ft 10in, of slim build and was wearing a grey hooded top and grey jogging bottoms.

The second also had a slim build, with short light-brown hair and was wearing a blue Diadora top and grey jogging bottoms.

Livingston community officer John McLean said: "This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and we're appealing for the public's help as part of our ongoing investigation.

"Anyone who may have seen the group in the area, recognises the descriptions of the two males, or has any information about this is urged to get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

