Children's play park destroyed in deliberate fire attack

The area at the back of Glenview nursery in Tullibody was set alight at the weekend.

Deliberate: The fire caused extensive damage.

A children's play area has been completely destroyed in a deliberate fire attack.

The area at Glenview nursery in Tullibody, Clackmannanshire, was set alight at some point between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, causing extensive damage.

The blaze at the rear of the nursery caused the complete destruction of a playhouse and damaged nearby telephone lines.

Flames also caused damage to a nearby property as well as some trees in the area.

A criminal inquiry has now been launched asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Destroyed: Deliberate fire has ruined many of the children's facilities.

Police sergeant Donald Konkol from Alloa Police Station said: "This was a reckless act which has caused damage to the grounds and neighbouring premises.

"It has meant that children who attend the nursery will lose the use of the facilities, and it is something which affects those in the community who make use of it.

"We would ask anyone who saw suspicious behaviour in the area around this time or has any other information which may be able to help with our enquiries is asked to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

