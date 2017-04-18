Murder probe after pensioner's death at sheltered housing

The 70-year-old died over a week after the incident in Melrose, Borders.

Melrose: Police are treating the death as murder. Google 2017

A murder inquiry has been launched after the death of a 70-year-old woman at a sheltered housing complex.

The pensioner died on Tuesday, over a week after she was injured in an incident in the Borders town of Melrose.

Police confirmed they had now launched a murder inquiry into the death.

Last week, a 69-year-old man appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

David Thomson was charged with attempted murder of the elderly woman at Priorwood Court on Sunday April 9.

He made no plea during a private hearing and the case was continued for further examination. He was refused bail and remanded in custody.

Thomson is expected to appear at court again in connection with the incident this week.

Detective chief inspector Stephen Healy said: "This is a tragic set of circumstances and our thoughts are with the lady's family at this distressing time.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection our enquiries.

"Our officers are continuing to support her family and we want to thank the local community for their support."

