Rapist who lured 11-year-old girl into his car jailed

The youngster had to relive her ordeal after Ross Muir denied the offence.

Court: Eight-year sentence for Ross Muir.

A sex attacker who lured a schoolgirl into his car has been jailed for eight years after raping his 11-year-old victim.

A judge told Ross Muir, 36, of The Fairways, Monktonhall, East Lothian, his behaviour was "predatory", adding "there is no doubt you knew the girl was underage".

Lord Boyd of Duncansby said Muir, a first offender, continued to deny the offence and as a consequence showed no remorse.

The former Inland Revenue and Scottish Widows employee appeared to have been taking so-called legal highs but the judge said he did not know if that had anything to do with his offending.

Lord Boyd said Muir had told his earlier trial an "absurd" story to explain the presence of forensic evidence.

The girl, now aged 13, had to relive her ordeal at the High Court in Edinburgh after he denied raping her.

The trial was told Muir had been in contact with his victim using a mobile phone app.

He was convicted of phoning her and inducing her to meet him in October 2015 and get into his car before kissing her, exposing himself, getting her to perform a sex act on him, pushing her from the front of the vehicle to the back seat and raping her.

The girl, who gave evidence by a remote camera link to the courtroom, said she had left her home in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh, and saw a Vauxhall car with someone sitting in it.

She told the court that the man was "a grown-up" who told her to get in the vehicle.

The girl entered the car and he drove off but returned to near her home before carrying out the sex assault.

She said she later took part in a picture identification parade and identified Muir.

DNA matching Muir was found on samples taken from the girl's body and clothing.

He had earlier denied raping the girl on October 10 or 11 in 2015 but was found guilty and put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Defence counsel Simon Gilbride told the court Muir still adhered to the position he had adopted at his earlier trial.

He said he was assessed as posing a moderate risk of sexual reoffending and had never previously been in any trouble.

