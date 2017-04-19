Boy, six, becomes youngest to land hole-in-one at club

Jack Dunn holed the par 3 at Bruntsfield Links Golf Society in Edinburgh.

Golf: Success for Jack Dunn. Bannerman Media

A six-year-old boy has become the youngest ever player to land a hole-in-one in one of the world's oldest golf clubs.

Edinburgh Academy pupil Jack Dunn is toasting his success at the 256-year-old Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society, the fourth-oldest club in the world.

The son of club member Jonathan, the P2 pupil holed the par 3 134-yard seventh with his driver.

Jack, whose golfing heroes are Rory McIlroy and Andrew "Beef" Johnston, said: "It was fantastic to get my first hole-in-one. Hopefully I will have many more."

Club chief executive officer Dougie Cleeton said: "It is a wonderful achievement and quite a talking point among our members, especially as Jack put the traditional bottle behind the bar - albeit Coke - for everyone to celebrate his success.

"Jack regularly works on his game with younger brother Angus in the family's back garden.

"We are looking forward to them both coming through the junior ranks."

The club, based in the north of Edinburgh, is investing £1m on the golf course over the next two years, with a new four-hole course aimed at younger members being created.

It is also hosting school holiday coaching camps and additional coaching programmes.

Mr Cleeton said: "The society has long enjoyed a reputation for having one the best gents teams in the Lothians.

"With this initiative we are aiming to enhance the junior section, creating a safe, fun and friendly environment for youngsters in the 7-10 age group who are keen to take up the game before becoming full members of the junior section when they turn 11."

Junior convener Jerry Hogarth said: "We have always had a large group of juniors but we now have the facilities to welcome and develop mini juniors in a fun environment.

"We have also created a junior lounge in the clubhouse, providing a relaxed environment where youngsters can meet, enjoy a snack or to play a video game."

Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society is holding a "Junior Open House," including coaching and refreshments, on Sunday, April 30.