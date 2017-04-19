Driver walks free after killing man in M8 fireball crash

Alexander Cassidy's careless driving led to the fatal collision in 2015.

Crash: Cassidy failed to spot stationary traffic. © STV

A van driver who killed another motorist in a fatal fireball crash has walked free from court.

Alexander Cassidy smashed into Wayne Strickland's Peugeot on the M8 near Livingston in West Lothian in July 2015.

Mr Strickland, a 49-year-old father of two from Inverkeithing, Fife, ended up trapped in his car which burst into flames.

On Wednesday, Cassidy appeared at the High Court in Glasgow having earlier pled guilty to causing death by careless driving.

The 29-year-old admitted failing to spot slow and stationary traffic before the fatal collision.

Lord Clark said the victim's family wanted Cassidy to know they bear no malice towards him.

The judge said he had decided not to jail the 29 year-old and instead told him to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community payback order.

Cassidy, of Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, was also banned from the road for four years.

The judge added: "I accept, as does Mr Strickland's family, that you have shown genuine remorse for your actions.

"Although of little, if any, consolation to the family, you will require to live with the consequences for the rest of your life."

Mr Strickland died after Cassidy's Mercedes van slammed into his car, shunting it into the vehicle in front.

Cassidy rushed out to help but had to be dragged back amid fears Mr Strickland's vehicle would explode.

He was heard to say: "I tried to get him out but the door was jammed. It's all my fault. If I'd been able to stop, it would not have happened."

The victim, a business adviser with West Lothian Council, suffered catastrophic injuries including severe burns.

