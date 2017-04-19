Do you know this family? Personal footage found on tapes

Keith Jones spotted the videos of a couple and their young son when he bought a second-hand camera.

Celebration: First tape shows family enjoying a party. Keith Jones

A musician from Fife is hoping to find a family shown on two home video tapes he got when he bought a second-hand camera.

Keith Jones, of Dalgety Bay, bought the video camera on eBay as a present for his wife.

When the 46-year-old viewed them he discovered personal footage of a couple and their young son.

Mr Jones, who works in the music industry, is now trying to track down the family so he can return their happy memories.

The first tape, dated 2007, shows the child wearing a hat with the name Logan on it.

Mr Jones said the family is celebrating either a birthday or Christmas party in the footage.

The second tape is from 2004 and shows the couple's wedding day.

Scenes show the woman getting ready with her bridesmaids while listening to Forth 1 on the radio, which suggests the family lived in Edinburgh, Fife or the Lothians.

Mr Jones said: "I bought the camera - a JVC DVL201 - as an anniversary present for my wife so we could watch old tapes of our kids.

"It came from someone in Bo'ness. They are Polish so clearly they've bought it along the way somewhere as the family in the videos are Scottish."

Mr Jones hopes the family, or someone who knows them, will hear of his appeal and connect him with the tapes' owners.

He said: "I know these videos will mean a lot to the people in them, and I'd like to give them back."

Anyone who can help identify the family can contact Mr Jones via STV on web@stv.tv

