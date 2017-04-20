  • STV
  • MySTV

Family of man who died in M8 crash call for inquiry

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Wayne Strickland's family says a lack of signs on the road led to his death.

Crash: Wayne Strickland was on his way to work.
Crash: Wayne Strickland was on his way to work.

The family of a driver who was killed in a crash on the M8 are seeking an inquiry into his death, saying a lack of signs led to the fatal collision.

Wayne Strickland died after a van collided with his Peugeot near Livingston in West Lothian in July 2015.

On Wednesday, the driver of the van appeared at the High Court in Glasgow to be sentenced for causing death by careless driving.

Alexander Cassidy was spared a prison sentence, with the judge noting Mr Strickland's family bore "no malice" towards him.

Cassidy's van ran into the back of Mr Strickland's car, causing it to hit another vehicle in front and leaving him trapped in the Peugeot which burst into flames.

Mr Strickland's wife Bernadette said motorists were not warned that roadworks would lead to slow-moving traffic on the inside lane of the motorway on the day of the crash.

She told STV News: "There were traffic lights on the slip road, drivers weren't warned before that there were roadworks.

"It should have said 'if you're going to Glasgow, get in the fast lane now'."

Mrs Strickland said the family had contacted Transport Scotland to establish why there were no signs but so far had not received answers.

She said the Scottish Government agency had failed to investigate the incident.

"It's been nearly two years and still no answers," Mrs Strickland said. 

"I don't want this to happen to anyone else. It could have been prevented.

"There's a great deal of responsibility on drivers, as there should be, but there also has to be responsibility on Transport Scotland to ensure roads are safe. They clearly weren't that day."

'I wouldn't have wanted him to have a jail sentence.'
Bernadette Strickland

Mrs Strickland said she would not have wanted to see Cassidy jailed for his role in the crash.

"I wouldn't have wanted him to have a jail sentence, he said it was an accident," she said.

"The accident was caused because drivers weren't warned."

Mr Strickland's family have instructed lawyers to submit a formal request for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) from the Crown Office.

If the request is approved by Crown counsel, it would mean a public inquiry before a sheriff would take place.

The 49-year-old father of six was on his way to work as a business adviser when the crash took place.

A statement from the Strickland family said: "All the recent evidence we have heard from drivers caught up in the accident state that the lack of signage in relation to the traffic lights and roadworks on the A899 led to an unexpected hazard for drivers, particularly those headed to Glasgow who were not directed to use the outside lane in order to avoid the stopping and starting traffic accessing the slip road.

"Nothing can change what has happened to Wayne or ameliorate the loss we have suffered but if asking for a fatal accident inquiry prevents a similar tragedy then we believe it is worth pursuing."

The traffic lights were in place due to local authority roadworks. It is understood the request for an FAI is yet to be received by Crown Office lawyers.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "Safety is an absolute priority for Transport Scotland and any accident is one too many.

"The lord advocate is responsible for the investigation of deaths in Scotland.

"As such, it is a matter for Crown Office to decide independently whether or not to call a Fatal Accident Inquiry."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.