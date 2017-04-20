Family of 'murdered' elderly woman left 'devastated'

Eileen Thomson died in hospital after incident at sheltered housing complex.

Melrose: Eileen Thomson's husband David has been charged. Google 2017

The family of a pensioner who was allegedly murdered have been left "devastated".

Eileen Thomson died in hospital on Tuesday after an incident at the property in Melrose, in the Borders, more than a week before.

The 70-year-old's husband David Thomson was arrested and initially appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of Ms Thomson before she subsequently died.

He is due to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court from custody again on Thursday.

Ms Thomson's family said: "Eileen was the heart of our family and her tragic passing has left us all devastated.

"We are fully supportive of Police Scotland's investigation into the circumstances of her death and ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time."

Her 69-year-old husband appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday, April 11, after the incident at Priorwood Court on Sunday, April 9.

He did not enter a plea or declaration and his case was continued for further examination.

Detective chief inspector Stephen Healy said: "This is a tragic loss for Eileen's family and friends and our thoughts are with them as they come to terms with this bereavement.

"Although we are investigating the circumstances surrounding Eileen's death, we are treating this as an isolated incident and are not looking to speak to anyone else."

