Murderer stabbed flatmate's boyfriend after argument

Robert Kay launched the attack on Carlo Volante in front of his terrified girlfriend.

Bonnyrigg: Murderer was woken up by couple. SWNS

A man murdered his flatmate's boyfriend after a trivial row when he was accidentally woken up by the couple.

Robert Kay, 36, of Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, flew into a rage and knifed 40-year-old Carlo Volante in a "one-sided" attack in front of his terrified girlfriend.

Mhairi Hughes screamed "you're going to kill him" as Kay reigned blows on Mr Volante and he shouted back "you're f*****g right, he's dead".

At the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, Kay, pled guilty to murdering Mr Volante on January 3.

The court heard Kay rented a room to Ms Hughes at his home on Auld Coal Grove in Bonnyrigg.

Advocate depute Angela Gray said at around 2pm on the day of the murder, Mr Volante and Ms Hughes accidentally woke Kay on their way out of the house.

A heated argument ensued, after which the couple decided to move out.

Kay then came at Mr Volante with a knife, knocking him to the ground outside the house and repeatedly stabbing him.

Mr Volante was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but was pronounced dead at 5.52pm. He was found to have 14 injuries, all caused by a sharp blade.

Defence QC Donald Findlay said Kay has no recollection of the incident and the last memory beforehand is an alleged threat made by Mr Volante.

Kay, who has previous convictions for assault, will be sentenced at a later date.

