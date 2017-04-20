Husband in court charged with murder of 70-year-old wife

David Thomson, 69, is accused of killing Eileen Thomson at sheltered housing complex.

Melrose: Eileen Thomson died after incident in Melrose (file pic). Google 2017

A husband has appeared in court charged with murdering his elderly wife, who was found fatally injured at a sheltered housing complex.

David Thomson is charged with killing 70-year-old Eileen Thomson after an incident at the property in Melrose in the Borders.

He appeared in private on petition at Jedburgh Sheriff Court facing the allegation on Thursday.

The 69-year-old accused, whose address was given as Elgin in Moray, did not enter a plea or declaration.

His case was continued for further examination and he was released on bail with a future hearing date to be arranged later.

Mrs Thomson died in hospital on Tuesday after an incident at the Priorwood Court sheltered housing complex on Sunday, April 9.

Her relatives released a statement saying they were "devastated" by the loss of the "heart of our family".

