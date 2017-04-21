  • STV
  • MySTV

Murderer slit man's throat in front of girlfriend

STV

Robert Kay was jailed for life for killing Carlo Volante in Midlothian.

Bonnyrigg: Robery Kay murdered Carlo Volante at house.
Bonnyrigg: Robery Kay murdered Carlo Volante at house. SWNS

A murderer used an "extreme level of violence" when he slit a man's throat in front of his victim's girlfriend.

Robert Kay flew into a rage and knifed Carlo Volante in a "one-sided violent attack".

Mhairi Hughes screamed "you're going to kill him" as Kay assaulted Mr Volante in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian.

Kay previously pled guilty to murdering Mr Volante at Auld Coal Grove, Bonnyrigg, on January 3 this year.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, Lady Rae jailed Kay for life with a minimum period of 17 years.

Passing sentence she said: "This was a brutal killing with an extreme level of violence used towards the deceased."

Lady Rae added that it was "determined effort to kill Mr Volante".

The court heard Kay rented a room to Ms Hughes, who was in a relationship 40-year-old Mr Volante.

After waking accidentally waking up Kay, the pair started packing their belongings and said they were leaving the property.

The accused then became involved in an argument with Mr Volante, who he chased out of the house with a knife.

The 36-year-old stabbed his victim several times before slitting his throat in front of Ms Hughes.

Mr Volante was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but pronounced dead at 5.52pm.

He was found to have 14 sharp blade injuries with nine of them being stab type injuries. Two signifcant injuries were through the heart and jugular vein.

Defence QC Donald Findlay said Kay has no recollection of the incident and the last memory beforehand is an alleged threat made by Mr Volante.

He added that Kay had shown contrition and "appreciates the awful consequences".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.