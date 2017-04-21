Murderer slit man's throat in front of girlfriend

Robert Kay was jailed for life for killing Carlo Volante in Midlothian.

Bonnyrigg: Robery Kay murdered Carlo Volante at house. SWNS

A murderer used an "extreme level of violence" when he slit a man's throat in front of his victim's girlfriend.

Robert Kay flew into a rage and knifed Carlo Volante in a "one-sided violent attack".

Mhairi Hughes screamed "you're going to kill him" as Kay assaulted Mr Volante in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian.

Kay previously pled guilty to murdering Mr Volante at Auld Coal Grove, Bonnyrigg, on January 3 this year.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, Lady Rae jailed Kay for life with a minimum period of 17 years.

Passing sentence she said: "This was a brutal killing with an extreme level of violence used towards the deceased."

Lady Rae added that it was "determined effort to kill Mr Volante".

The court heard Kay rented a room to Ms Hughes, who was in a relationship 40-year-old Mr Volante.

After waking accidentally waking up Kay, the pair started packing their belongings and said they were leaving the property.

The accused then became involved in an argument with Mr Volante, who he chased out of the house with a knife.

The 36-year-old stabbed his victim several times before slitting his throat in front of Ms Hughes.

Mr Volante was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but pronounced dead at 5.52pm.

He was found to have 14 sharp blade injuries with nine of them being stab type injuries. Two signifcant injuries were through the heart and jugular vein.

Defence QC Donald Findlay said Kay has no recollection of the incident and the last memory beforehand is an alleged threat made by Mr Volante.

He added that Kay had shown contrition and "appreciates the awful consequences".