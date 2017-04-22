Over 2,000 people join March for Science in Edinburgh

The march was part of an international event to promote science.

Protest: Thousands turned out for the march to parliament March for Science

Over 2,000 scientists and members of the public gathered in Edinburgh to promote and defend science on Saturday.

March for Science saw thousands descend upon the Scottish Parliament, after starting their parade from Waterloo Place.

The march was part of an international movement which saw 400 events take place in 36 countries across the globe.

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi was photographed at the London event, mingling with activists.

Peter Capaldi just signed the Wiley board at #marchforscienceLDN pic.twitter.com/JfLzdagipv — Alice Wood (@AwoodPub) April 22, 2017

A spokesperson for the March for Science in Scotland said: "We we're blown away by the huge numbers who came out to support the March for Science.

"It's fantastic to know so many people support the sciences, recognise the important role science plays in all our lives, and that political leaders and policy makers should enact evidence based policies in the public interest.

"We had scientists and non-scientists, young and old, all marching to celebrate, promote, and defend science. This is just the start, we hope everyone went home enthused to do all they can to stand up for science in the future."

Professor Anne Glover, former Chief Scientific Adviser for the President of the European Commission, spoke at the rally, saying: "I am proud to support the March for Science.

"Many of us have benefited from public funding for our research and so we have an obligation to speak out when science or evidence are misused or misquoted.

"Science helps us make sense of our world and the knowledge research generates can transform lives - if we don't speak out about its value, who will?"

