Bogus police officer approached woman at her house

The man was dressed all in black and drove a Ford Focus with mismatched bodywork.

Police: Woman became suspicious (file pic). STV

A man impersonating a police officer, who was driving a green car with mismatched bodywork, approached a woman at a house in West Lothian.

Police Scotland are investigating the incident, which took place at around 2pm on Thursday, April 13, at a property just off the A904.

The woman became suspicious of the man, who was dressed in black, and reported him to the police.

His car was a dark green Ford Focus 08 model with a black petrol cap that was a different colour to the rest of the bodywork.

The man is white, around 50, about 5ft 5in with short white or grey hair. He was wearing black boots, black trousers and a black zip-up top.

Police Scotland said any genuine officer will provide their ID on request and anyone who does not should be reported immediately.

Sergeant Phil McIntosh said: "The member of the public was rightly suspicious of the motorist and reported this matter to the police.

"Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

"I would like to reassure our communities that any genuine police officer will present appropriate identification if approaching you and you can confirm their authenticity by contacting our non-emergency 101 number.

"If you are approached by anyone who identifies themselves as an officer but fails to produce ID then contact police immediately."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

