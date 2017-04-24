Punter scoops more than £20,000 from £3 football bet

A 75th minute goal from Chelsea's Eden Hazard secured the win for Lewis Elliot.

Bet: Eden Hazard's goal proved profitable for Lewis. John Walton/ PA and Lewis Elliot

A football fan has won more than £20,000 after winning a £3 accumulator bet.

Lewis Elliot, from Hawick in the Borders, bet that both teams would score in both halves of three matches - Crawley Town v Carlisle United, Hibernian v Aberdeen and Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur.

The odds of the wager, which was placed on SkyBet, were 6858/1. This led to winnings of £20,577.

Both teams scored in both halves of the Aberdeen v Hibs Scottish Cup match. Later, Crawley and Carlisle also scored goals in both halves of their game.

A goal from Chelsea's Eden Hazard in the 75th minute of the game against Tottenham sealed the win for Mr Elliot on Saturday evening.

SkyBet confirmed his betting slip on Twitter, saying "enjoy your winnings".

