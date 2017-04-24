Elderly woman struck by lorry on street in Edinburgh

The 74-year-old woman was hit by the heavy goods vehicle on Lanark Road.

Lanark Road: Closed at Gillespie Crossroads. Google 2017

An elderly woman has been hit by a lorry on a street in Edinburgh.

The 74-year-old woman was struck by the heavy goods vehicle on Lanark Road in the south west of the city on Monday afternoon. Her condition has not been revealed.

Police said the incident took place at 2.45pm at the junction with Baberton Crescent.

The road has been closed at Gillespie Crossroads as emergency services deal with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."

