Man, 74, fighting for life after being hit by lorry

The pensioner was struck by a heavy goods vehicle in Edinburgh on Monday.

Collision: The OAP was hit on Lanark Road. Google 2017

An elderly man is in a critical condition after he was struck by a lorry in Edinburgh.

The 74-year-old man was hit by the heavy goods vehicle on Lanark Road around 2.50pm on Monday.

Medics at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary describe his condition as critical.

The road was closed for more than four hours as investigations took place.

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou from the road policing unit at Fettes said: "We believe that there was a number of people in the area at the time and we're appealing for them to get in touch with us.

"Likewise, I would urge anyone who was on Lanark Road or near Baberton Crescent yesterday morning, and may have witnesses the accident, to contact us immediately."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

