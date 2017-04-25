  • STV
  • MySTV

Off-licence targeted by robbers twice in three days

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The High Spirit in Edinburgh was raided on Saturday and again on Monday.

High Spirit: Police appeal for witnesses after robberies.
High Spirit: Police appeal for witnesses after robberies. © 2017 Google

An off-licence in Edinburgh has been robbed twice of three-figure sums in the last few days.

Robbers targeted the High Spirit on Slateford Road on Saturday and then again on Monday.

The most recent incident happened at around 9.45pm on Monday, when a man entered and brandished a knife at a 45-year-old worker.

He took cash from the till and made off down steps towards Stewart Terrace. The male shop assistant was uninjured.

The suspect is described as white, in his mid to late 20s, 5ft 8in, of solid build and with a pale complexion and slightly blotchy skin.

He was wearing a blue hooded top with dark blue sleeves and white bands on the arms, jeans, grey trainers and a woolly hat with a plastic bag covering the bottom of his face.

In the first incident, at around 8.40pm on Saturday, a man entered the shop, walked behind the counter and shoved a 22-year-old male shop assistant to the ground. 

He also stole a three-figure sum from the till before making off from the area.

The  robber is described as white, of medium build and with strawberry blond hair. 

He was wearing a grey hooded top with white bands on the arms and dark colouring on the lower half of the sleeves and front pockets, along with grey jogging bottoms and grey trainers with white soles.

It is believed he may have loitering in the area beforehand and was wearing a white dust mask.

Detective constable Kevin Walls said: "This is the second time in a matter of days this store has been targeted and we are working with the staff to provide all the relevant support and crime prevention advice.

"If you can help us identify the suspect or remember seeing anything suspicious around the premises on Monday evening, then please contact police immediately.

"In addition, we would also urge those with any further information relevant to this inquiry to get in touch."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.