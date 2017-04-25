Off-licence targeted by robbers twice in three days

The High Spirit in Edinburgh was raided on Saturday and again on Monday.

An off-licence in Edinburgh has been robbed twice of three-figure sums in the last few days.

Robbers targeted the High Spirit on Slateford Road on Saturday and then again on Monday.

The most recent incident happened at around 9.45pm on Monday, when a man entered and brandished a knife at a 45-year-old worker.

He took cash from the till and made off down steps towards Stewart Terrace. The male shop assistant was uninjured.

The suspect is described as white, in his mid to late 20s, 5ft 8in, of solid build and with a pale complexion and slightly blotchy skin.

He was wearing a blue hooded top with dark blue sleeves and white bands on the arms, jeans, grey trainers and a woolly hat with a plastic bag covering the bottom of his face.

In the first incident, at around 8.40pm on Saturday, a man entered the shop, walked behind the counter and shoved a 22-year-old male shop assistant to the ground.

He also stole a three-figure sum from the till before making off from the area.

The robber is described as white, of medium build and with strawberry blond hair.

He was wearing a grey hooded top with white bands on the arms and dark colouring on the lower half of the sleeves and front pockets, along with grey jogging bottoms and grey trainers with white soles.

It is believed he may have loitering in the area beforehand and was wearing a white dust mask.

Detective constable Kevin Walls said: "This is the second time in a matter of days this store has been targeted and we are working with the staff to provide all the relevant support and crime prevention advice.

"If you can help us identify the suspect or remember seeing anything suspicious around the premises on Monday evening, then please contact police immediately.

"In addition, we would also urge those with any further information relevant to this inquiry to get in touch."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

