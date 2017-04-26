Jogger raped in 'terrifying' attack near racetrack

Woman, 32, was punched to the ground during the attack in West Lothian.

Attack: Woman was on footpath next to road. Google 2017

A woman who was out jogging was punched to the ground and raped in a "terrifying" attack in West Lothian.

The 32-year-old was jogging near the racetrack in Armadale at about 9pm on Tuesday.

A man grabbed her from behind and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground before carrying out the sex attack.

The man then ran off and the victim returned home before going to hospital, where the attack was reported to police.

She suffered injuries to her face, back and shoulder.

The woman was on a footpath which runs parallel to the A801 when the attack took place.

Officers have urged anyone with information to come forward. The suspect is described only as being white and speaking with a Scottish accent.

Detective superintendent Pat Campbell from Lothian and Scottish Borders CID said: "This has been an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the victim and we are continuing to provide her with all the necessary support and assistance she requires while we progress this investigation to identify the male responsible.

"We are extremely eager to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity on the footpath or around the racetrack."

He added: "The area is popular with dog walkers and joggers and so we are hopeful that someone may have vital information relevant to our inquiry.

"If you believe you saw something, or can help provide us with a better description of the suspect then please contact police immediately."

Chief Inspector Barry Blair, the local area commander for West Lothian, said: "Horrific crimes such as this remain rare within West Lothian but nevertheless we recognise the significant impact they can have on the community and local officers will be supporting the investigation by conducting high-visibility patrols in and around the area where the attack took place.

"In addition, a police command vehicle will be in place at the scene and members of the public can attend at this unit to provide information, or speak with the officers out on patrol.

"Rest assured we are utilising all resources at our disposal to bring the suspect to justice and I would reiterate the appeal for those who believe they can assist with our inquiries to get in touch."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.