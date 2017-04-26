Boy found wandering on street half a mile from nursery

Mother discovered her son, four, at A92 underpass on her way to pick him up in Fife.

Nursery: The youngster managed to wander out of front door (file pic). Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

A four-year-old boy wandered out of his nursery and was found walking along a street half a mile away.

The child managed to open the main entrance doors before walking out of the building.

He then managed to reach a street near Carleton Nursery in Glenrothes, Fife, where he used a pedestrian crossing.

The boy was eventually found by his mother as he entered an underpass to the A92 as she was on her way to pick him up.

The incident happened at 3pm on Thursday, April 20.

Fife Council, which runs the nursery, has apologised for the incident and assured parents the safety and security of children remains its top priority.

Jacqueline Price, the acting head of service of the council's education and children's services, said: "We're very sorry for the distress this has caused the family.

"I'd like to reassure our nursery community that the safety and security of our children is our top priority.

"We're reviewing the incident and nursery processes to make sure it cannot happen again."

It remains unclear how long it was before staff realised the boy was missing.

The council also said "intermittent problems" with a spring in the door of the facility were "not a factor" in the incident.

