Man who hid wife's body under floorboards dies in jail

Harry Jarvis: Murdered wife in 2009.

A man who murdered his wife and hid her body under the floorboards of their house has died in jail.

Harry Jarvis was given a life sentence for killing Carol Jarvis in Bathgate, West Lothian, in 2009.

He tried to hide the crime with his lover, Rita Heyster, who was living in the couple's garden shed.

Jarvis claimed his wife had died during a sex game gone wrong.

It was ruled he had killed her by "means unknown".

Jarvis was convicted in March 2011 and later said he had resigned himself to dying in prison.

Heyster was sentenced to four years and six months.

Jarvis died at HMP Addiewell this week aged 67.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Prison Service said: "Police Scotland have been advised and the matter will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

"Next of kin have been informed and a fatal accident inquiry may be held in due course."

