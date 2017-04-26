  • STV
Man shocked with cattle prod during 'appalling' robbery

STV

Two men wearing bandanas stole cash and a mobile phone from the victim in Cowdenbeath.

Shock: Attack took place near garages on Cullaloe View. Google 2017

A man was shocked with a cattle prod during a robbery in Cowdenbeath, Fife.

The 48-year-old victim was approached by two men who threatened him with the device near garages on Cullaloe View.

He handed over more than £100 in cash and his mobile phone but the men shocked him with the device.

The two suspects, who had their faces covered with bandanas, left in an unknown direction after the attack, around 7.30pm on Monday.

Police are now trying to trace the two men responsible for the "appalling and violent attack".

The first suspect is described as white, in his late 30s and is around 6ft with a medium build. He was wearing blue mechanics overalls with a grey hooded top.

The second suspect is also white and around 5ft 7in with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark blue tracksuit, with black shoes or trainers.

Both had their faces covered with bandanas.

'This was an appalling and violent attack, which has left the victim badly shaken.'
Detective inspector Kelly McEwan

The victim did not need medical treatment after the incident.

Detective inspector Kelly McEwan of Dunfermline CID said: "This was an appalling and violent attack, which has left the victim badly shaken.

"It is important that we trace the two men responsible as soon as possible and officers are currently conducting high visibility patrols in the area.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Cullaloe View area of Cowdenbeath on the evening of Monday, April 24, and saw anything suspicious to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Those with information are asked to contact Dunfermline's CID on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

