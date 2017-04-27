Man charged after two robberies at same off-licence
A 30-year-old is due to appear in court after thefts at High Spirit in Edinburgh.
A man has been arrested and charged after an off-licence was robbed twice in a three days.
High Spirit on Slateford Road in Edinburgh was targeted on Saturday, April 22, and again the following Monday.
In the first case, a three-figure sum of money was allegedly stolen after a shop assistant was pushed to the ground, and in the second a knife was allegedly brandished at a shop worker.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear in court on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Members of the public who came forward with information are thanked for their assistance during this investigation and local communities can rest assured that crimes of this nature are investigated thoroughly to bring those responsible to justice."
