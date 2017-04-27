Man charged after two robberies at same off-licence

A 30-year-old is due to appear in court after thefts at High Spirit in Edinburgh.

Robbery: The shop was targeted twice in three days. © 2017 Google

A man has been arrested and charged after an off-licence was robbed twice in a three days.

High Spirit on Slateford Road in Edinburgh was targeted on Saturday, April 22, and again the following Monday.

In the first case, a three-figure sum of money was allegedly stolen after a shop assistant was pushed to the ground, and in the second a knife was allegedly brandished at a shop worker.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear in court on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Members of the public who came forward with information are thanked for their assistance during this investigation and local communities can rest assured that crimes of this nature are investigated thoroughly to bring those responsible to justice."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.