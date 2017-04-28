Painting worth £10,000 stolen during raid on house

The Piper to the 2nd Marquess of Breadalbane by JM Barclay was completed in 1842.

Valuable: Oil on canvas painting stolen in East Linton.

A painting worth £10,000 was among several stolen from a house in East Lothian.

The Piper to the 2nd Marquess of Breadalbane by JM Barclay was taken during a break-in at a property near Kippielaw Farm in East Linton.

The oil on canvas painting dates back to 1842 and is 33in by 22 in.

Four of the other paintings stolen are described as having a black and gold Asian-style design.

Police said the break-in took place between 5pm on Saturday, April 15, and the afternoon of Monday, April 24.

Officers have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Community inspector Andrew Hill from Haddington Police Station said: "Based upon the specific nature of the property taken it is likely that this is a targeted theft. A vehicle would have been involved.

"The paintings stolen are all originals and very distinctive.

"Crimes such as this are fortunately rare, however, apart from the financial loss to the owner they also involve a loss of history and heritage.

"If anyone has information about suspicious activity in this area, or knowledge of where these works of art are now located, please get in touch."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

