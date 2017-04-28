Passenger plane in near-miss with drone over Edinburgh

The aircraft missed each other only by luck, according to Airprox investigators.

Drone: Airbus A319 had no time to take action (file pic).

A passenger plane was involved in a near-miss with a drone over Edinburgh.

The aircraft passed within 75ft of each other during the incident in November last year.

The Airbus A319's pilot had no time to take action and a collision was avoided only by luck, experts said.

The pilot reported the incident to police when they landed but the drone operator could not be traced.

The UK Airprox Board, which investigates near misses, concluded there was a serious risk of collision in a report published on Friday.

It followed a similar incident near Kilmarnock three days earlier when a passenger aircraft avoided a drone by a few hundred feet.

Again, the drone operator could not be found.

