Taxi driver 'mows down and injures three passengers'

The three women involved were taken to hospital after the incident in Edinburgh.

Police: Appealed for witnesses to come forward (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A taxi driver has been charged after allegedly mowing down and injuring three passengers.

The 64-year-old man was arrested following the incident involving three women Edinburgh's Cowgate around 9.20pm on Saturday.

The passengers who were allegedly struck by the vehicle were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police described their injuries as "non-life threatening".

The force confirmed the taxi driver had been charged with careless driving under section three of the Road Traffic Act.

A report on the incident will also be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Edinburgh Road Policing Unit quoting incident number 4400 on 101.