Scots newlywed who fell to her death in Benidorm named

Kirsty Maxwell, of Livingston, is thought to have fallen from the tenth floor of an apartment.

Newlywed: Kirsty married partner Adam in September.

A newlywed Scottish woman who fell to her death from an apartment in Benidorm has been named.

Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston in West Lothian, died on Saturday in the popular tourist area in the south east of Spain.

The 27-year-old is thought to have fallen from a tenth floor apartment while on holiday at the resort.

She married her partner Adam, also 27, in September last year.

Ms Maxwell is believed to have been part of a group of more than 30 women who had travelled to the resort for a hen weekend.

A UK national, reportedly aged 32, has been arrested by police in Benidorm in connection with the incident.

Friends of Mrs Maxwell have set up a crowdfunding page to bring her home after the "terrible tragedy."

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the family of a British national who sadly died in Benidorm on April 29."

He added: "We are in contact with the local authorities following the arrest of a British man."

