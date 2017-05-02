First urban average speed cameras in Scotland to go live

The system on Old Dalkeith Road in Edinburgh will be fully operational later this month.

Cameras: Old Dalkeith Road will continue to have a 30mph limit. PA/ Google 2017

Scotland's first urban average speed camera system is to be installed on a road in Edinburgh.

Old Dalkeith Road will become the first local route in the country to have its 30mph limit enforced by the cameras.

Police say the site, which runs past Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, was selected after a national exercise.

There were six injuries as a result of collisions on the road between 2013 and 2015.

This included three people who were seriously injured or killed.

Nurse Jill Pirrie died on the road in May last year after she was knocked down by a speeding car involved in a police chase.

The 33-year-old had been on her way home from work when she was struck.

Construction of the camera system will begin on Wednesday and it is expected to become fully operational later this month.

The speed limit for the road will remain at 30mph and will not be reduced to 20mph as Edinburgh rolls out its new speed limit for local roads.

Inspector Vinnie Fisher said: "Having identified a high casualty rate on Old Dalkeith Road and having ruled out other potential remedial measures, we considered all the tactical options available to combat the excessive speed on the road.

"Following analysis and discussions with colleagues in City of Edinburgh Council and the Scottish Safety Camera programme office, it was agreed an average speed camera system would be the most effective intervention in making the road safer for everyone.

"We are confident the system will have a noticeable effect on driver behaviour and the speeds of vehicles on this stretch of road with a resultant reduction in casualties."

Police said there had been improvements in the safety of the A77 in Ayrshire and the A9 Dunblane to Inverness road since average speed cameras were installed.

