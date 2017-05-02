Jogger rape: Detectives return to scene one week on

The woman was attacked near a racetrack in West Lothian on Tuesday, April 25.

Rape: The scene of the attack in Armadale. STV

Detectives investigating the rape of a jogger in West Lothian are to return to the scene of the "horrific" attack one week on.

A 32-year-old woman was jogging near the racetrack in Armadale at around 9pm on Tuesday, April 25, when a man attacked and raped her.

He grabbed her from behind and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground before carrying out the sex attack.

The man then ran off and the victim returned home before going to hospital, where the assault was reported to police.

She had suffered injuries to her face, back and shoulder.

Investigating officers will conduct a stop and speak operation in the area between 8pm and 10pm on Tuesday.

They will be stopping vehicles and pedestrians on Bathgate Road close to the junction with Armadale racetrack, Lower Bathville Road near its junction with Mallace Avenue and also within the wooded area to the east of the racetrack.

Detective superintendent Pat Campbell from Lothian and Scottish Borders CID said: "One week on from this horrific sexual assault, we will be in the area to capture any information members of the public can provide with a view to identifying the individual responsible.

"The area is popular with dog walkers and joggers and so we are hopeful that someone may have information relevant to our investigation."

Anyone with any information into the attack is asked to contact Livingston's Public Protection Unit on 101 quoting incident number 0003 of April 26.

Alternatively, members of the public can give information anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

