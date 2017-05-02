E-fit released after woman raped while out jogging

The 32-year-old victim was attacked near the racetrack in Armadale on April 25.

Rape: Police want to trace this man.

Police have released an e-fit of a man suspected of raping a woman who was out jogging in West Lothian.

A 32-year-old victim was near the racetrack in Armadale at about 9pm on Tuesday, April 25, when she was attacked and raped.

The attacker grabbed her from behind and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground before carrying out the sex attack.

The man then ran off and the victim returned home before going to hospital, where the assault was reported to police.

She had suffered injuries to her face, back and shoulder.

Investigating officers will conduct a stop and speak operation in the area between 8pm and 10pm on Tuesday.

The man in the e-fit is described as being white, around 40 years old with large ears and dark or black wavy hair. He was wearing black clothes with blue trainers.

Detectives say they need to trace the man in the e-fit urgently.

Police will return to the scene of the attack on Tuesday evening.

Detective superintendent Pat Campbell said: "Following new information, we are now in a position to release an e-fit image of a male that we wish to trace in connection with out investigations into the serious sexual assault of a woman near to Armadale on the evening of Tuesday, April 25.

"I am appealing to the communities of West Lothian and the public in general for suggestions as to the identity of the man shown in the image as a matter of urgency.

"Whilst we understand that this crime has caused a great deal of concern amongst the local community, I would like to reassure everyone that our officers are doing absolutely everything they can to investigate this crime."

He continued: "I would also like to advise the public to take care when walking at night in the Livingston area and to report any suspicious behaviour that they may have noticed.

"We are completely focused on solving this crime and I cannot stress enough the importance of members of the public coming forward with any information that could potentially assist with our inquiries.

"If you were in the surrounding area on the evening of Tuesday, April 25, please cast your mind back and think about whether you may have seen a man of the above description or anything out of the ordinary.

"If you have any information at all, no matter how significant you think it might be, let us determine that as it could prove vital to our investigation."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Livingston's Public Protection Unit on 101, quoting incident number 0003 of April 26, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.