Jogger rape: Police revisit scene in hunt for attacker

Officers stopped and spoke to the occupants of 90 vehicles in Armadale, West Lothian.

Armadale: The jogger was attacked last week.
Armadale: The jogger was attacked last week.

Police hunting a rapist who attacked a woman while she was out jogging have revisited the scene one week on.

The 32-year-old victim was near the racetrack in Armadale, West Lothian, at about 9pm last Tuesday when she was raped.

The attacker grabbed her from behind and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground before carrying out the sex attack.

He then ran off and the victim returned home before going to hospital, where the assault was reported to police. She had suffered injuries to her face, back and shoulder.

Officers revisited the scene of the serious sexual assault on Tuesday night, when they stopped and spoke to the occupants of 90 vehicles in the area.

Detective superintendent Pat Campbell said: "What has been clear since the start of this investigation is that the local Armadale community is extremely willing to assist with our inquiries and ensure that the male responsible is caught and removed from our streets.

"I would like to thank all of those who have provided us with information over the past week. This all plays a vital role in helping us solve this crime.

"Anyone who has yet to come forward, but who believes they may have seen anything suspicious in or around the racetrack last Tuesday, or who recognises the description of the suspect, should contact us immediately."

He added: "At this time I would also like to urge the public to exercise caution when commenting on this inquiry on social media and refrain from posting anything that could put others at risk of harm. 

"If you think you know something that would be of use to us, then please get in touch directly."

Officers released an e-fit image of the suspect as part of their inquiry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

