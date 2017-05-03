Hunt for men after woman indecently assaulted in park

A woman aged 24 was attacked in Pittencrief Park, Dunfermline.

Police are hunting for two men after a woman was the victim of an indecent assault in Dunfermline.

The 24-year-old victim was attacked at Pittencrief Park on Sunday around 1.10pm.

A man who was wearing a leather jacket and red trainers approached the woman before carrying out the indecent assault.

He is described as being dark-skinned and was in his late twenties or early thirties and had a black beard.

The attacker was with another man of around the same age who is described as being dark-skinned, bald and had a slim build. He was wearing work trousers and a green hooded top.

Police are seeking anyone who witnessed the incident and have appealed for information which could help them trace the two men.

Detective inspector Kelly McEwan said: "Thankfully the young woman was not harmed but is understandably upset and distressed by the incident.

"Anyone who saw either or both of these men in Pittencrieff Park or the surrounding area or who has information that can help us to trace them, is asked to contact us on 101."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 2350 of April 30 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.