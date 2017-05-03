Man arrested over Scot's death in Benidorm returns to UK

The 32-year-old was released without charge after being quizzed over Kirsty Maxwell's death.

Kirsty Maxwell: Crowdfunder has raised almost £30,000.

A man who was arrested over the death of a newlywed Scottish woman in Benidorm has returned to the UK after being released without charge.

Kirsty Maxwell, 27, from Livingston in West Lothian, died after falling from a tenth floor window on Saturday in the popular tourist area in the south east of Spain.

A British man, aged 32, was initially arrested by Spanish police but is now understood to have returned to the UK.

Authorities in Spain have not charged him but he remains under investigation.

Local reports have said police are investigating the theory Mrs Maxwell may have been trying to escape after entering the wrong room in the Costa Blanca apartment block.

She is believed to have gone into a room directly above the one being used by the hen party at the Apartmentos Payma, which was being used by five British men including the 32-year-old man.

Mrs Maxwell, who married her partner Adam in September last year, was part of a group of more than 30 women who had travelled to the resort for a hen weekend.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are in contact with the Spanish police following the arrest and subsequent release of a British man in Benidorm."

Friends of Mrs Maxwell have set up a crowdfunding page to bring her home after the "terrible tragedy."

It has so far raised around £30,000, from a target of £10,000.

