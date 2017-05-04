Edinburgh ranked second in world quality of life survey

Wellington in New Zealand topped the rankings in the analysis by Deutsche Bank.

Edinburgh: City ranked ahead of Vienna and Melbourne. kroshkaa via instagram

Edinburgh has been ranked second in the world in an annual quality of life survey.

Analysis by Deutsche Bank found the Scottish capital was only topped by Wellington, New Zealand, and placed higher than Vienna, Austria, and Melbourne, Australia.

The report looked at data from 47 cities in categories such as safety, healthcare, cost of living, property prices and pollution before reaching its conclusions.

Edinburgh ranked top in the world for commuter times, second for healthcare and third in terms of pollution.

The city was ranked 25th in the report's cost of living index and 24th for its climate.

The analysis described Edinburgh as "a consistent all rounder", adding: "Decent opportunities, average costs but less stressful living/working conditions assuming you agree with the climate score."

It also said: "There is no perfect way of calculating this but we wanted to stimulate debate and highlight how cities rank on subjective quality-of-life variables."

Deutsche Bank's best cities for quality of life

Wellington, New Zealand Edinburgh, UK Vienna, Austria Melbourne, Australia Zurich, Switzerland Copenhagen, Denmark Ottawa, Canada Boston, US Amsterdam, Netherlands Sydney, Australia

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.