Husband pays tribute to wife who died in Benidorm fall

Adam Maxwell said he will "never stop missing" his wife Kirsty.

The husband of of a newlywed Scots woman who fell to her death in Benidorm has said he will "never stop missing her."

Adam Maxwell paid tribute to his wife Kirsty in a post to a crowdfunding page set up to bring her home, which has raised £30,000 so far.

Mrs Maxwell, from Livingston in West Lothian, died after falling from a tenth floor window on Saturday in the popular tourist area in the south east of Spain.

She had been on a hen party and had entered a room directly above the one being used by her friends.

Adam Maxwell also thanked those who had contributed to the crowdfunder as he paid tribute to his "best friend." The couple married in September.

He said: "I cannot thank you all enough for helping me and the family get our beautiful girl home.

"The amount of support shown is a true testament to Kirsty's character and how many people's lives she touched.

"I know anyone that has come into contact with Kirsty over the years would struggle not to love and adore her.

"Kirsty was my wife, my best friend and my world. I will never stop missing her."

The crowdfunding page has fo far tripled its target of raising £10,000 for Mrs Maxwell's family.

An investigation into Mrs Maxwell's death is ongoing, with police understood to be probing the theory that she may have been trying to flee the room, which was being used by five men from the UK.

A British man, aged 32, was initially arrested by Spanish police but is now understood to have returned to the UK.

Authorities in Spain have not charged him but he remains under investigation.