Car smashes into central reservation on Forth Road Bridge

The crash closed the northbound section of the crossing on Friday morning.

Crash: Tailbacks for commuters during morning rush hour. by @FifeJL

A car was left beached across the central reservation following a crash on the Forth Road Bridge.

A lorry and a car were involved in the collision, which took place on Friday morning at about 8.30am.

The northbound section of the bridge was closed as emergency services attended the scene, causing tailbacks for commuters.

The bridge reopened to traffic shortly before 9.30am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland is currently in attendance following a road traffic collision on the Forth Road Bridge.

"The incident happened around 8.30am on Friday, May 5, when a car collided with an HGV."

