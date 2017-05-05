Volunteers search for man who went missing 12 days ago

The family of Darren Clark say they are preparing for the "worst news."

Missing: Darren Clark was last seen at shop.

A search is taking place for a man with pneumonia who has been missing for 12 days, with his family saying they are preparing for the "worst news".

Darren Clark was last seen at a Scotmid on Scotstoun Grove, South Queensferry on Monday, April 10.

Volunteers will take part in a search of the area around where he was last seen on Friday afternoon.

Mr Clark, 28, was diagnosed with pneumonia before he went missing and his family are concerned as he will have run out of his medication.

His sister Danielle Clark told STV News his disappearance was "out of character."

She said: "He's got pneumonia and needs antibiotics. That's our biggest concern - he won't have his tablets with him."

She continued: "We're thinking of the worst case, but we're hoping to find something to indicate he's still in this area.

"It's been a long time with no contact. Quite early on we braced ourselves for the worst news."

Police say Mr Clark, from Edinburgh, may have travelled to the Kirkintolloch area in East Dunbartonshire.

He is described as having a slim build and is around 5ft 6in tall with blue eyes and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact officers at Craigmillar police station, quoting incident number 0481 of April 25.