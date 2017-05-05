Missing Fife RAF serviceman search costs exceed £1m

Police have sifted through 3000 tonnes of rubbish in the search for Corrie McKeague.

Search: Corrie McKeague with clothes he was wearing.

The costs of the investigation into RAF gunner Corrie McKeague's disappearance have topped £1m, police have said.

Mr McKeague, from Dunfermline in Fife, vanished after a night out with friends on September 24 last year in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

A wide-ranging search for the 23-year-old failed to find him. Last month, police began to dig through a huge landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire.

Suffolk Police also revealed their officers have searched through 3000 tonnes of rubbish at the site as they searched for Mr McKeague.

The £1m figure includes £544,250 spent over and above staffing costs.

The search at the landfill site could take up to ten weeks to complete, with an area of 920 square metres being combed through by a specialist team.

The last CCTV sighting of Mr McKeague showed him walking from a shop doorway and into a horseshoe-shaped area in Brentgovel Street, with no sign of him emerging.

His mother, Nicola Urquhart, a serving Police Scotland officer, has led specialist searches for him.

His father, Martin McKeague, has also made numerous visits to the landfill site.

Speaking to STV News last month, he said: "It's just utterly heartbreaking and I don't wish this on anybody.

"I don't even know where the time has gone, I'm kind of just existing. I'm trying day by day to get through this mess."

