Man caught with meat cleaver and four knives on train

Christian Stevens collapsed and refused treatment then became violent and attacked police.

Jailed: Christian Stevens has been sentenced to 18 months. BTP

A man was caught carrying a meat cleaver and four knives on an Edinburgh train.

British Transport Police and paramedics were attending reports that Christian Stevens, 43, had collapsed on a train, on February 15 at 1.30pm.

On arrival at Edinburgh Waverley Station, paramedics attempted to assess Stevens but he refused treatment.

He was then found to be in possession of the weapons and grew violent, assaulting two officers as they attempted to arrest him.

Stevens was jailed for 18 months over the incident.

Investigating officer Sebastien Raymond said: "Stevens had no excuse for carrying knives like this within a railway station or any other public place.

"Thankfully the officers who were assaulted by Stevens were not seriously harmed.

"The sentence Stevens received highlights the offences Stevens committed will be treated seriously by the courts and should act as a warning to anyone who carries knives or other weapons in a public place."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.