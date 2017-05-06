Elderly couple fight off thief trying to steal their car

The 71-year-old man and his wife were both injured in the incident in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh: The thief fled empty-handed (file pic). ©STV

An elderly couple fought off a thief who tried to steal their car from outside their home.

A 71-year-old man was washing the car in his driveway on Stanley Place, Edinburgh, at 5.30pm on Friday when he was spoken to by a stranger.

Half an hour later another man engaged him in conversation before wrestling him to the ground, getting into his Volkswagen Golf and trying to drive away.

The man's wife came to his aid, however, and after a brief struggle the robber fled. The man and his wife both suffered minor injuries.

Detective Inspector Paul Grainger said: "This was a very frightening ordeal for the elderly victim and his wife, but thankfully neither were seriously injured, nor did they lose their car.

"We have a very detailed description of the suspect and would urge anyone who recognises him, or who can assist us in tracing him to come forward."

The second man was white, around 6ft tall and in his late twenties or early thirties.

He was described as well built, with dark curly hair cut short at the sides and dark, messy stubble.

He was wearing dark jogging bottoms, a dark T-shirt with writing on the chest and had a tattoo on his left forearm of a name written in "old-style" writing.

Detectives are investigating whether reports of two men seen acting suspiciously at the nearby Lothian Cars garage on Stanley Place are connected.

Inspector Grainger added: "If you have seen anyone acting suspiciously or unusually in this area around this time or if you believe you have information relevant to our ongoing inquiry then please contact police immediately."