Firefighters battle large wildfire in West Lothian

The blaze has been ongoing since Friday, with six appliances at the scene.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are tackling a large wildfire in East Lothian.

Firefighters were called to Harburn, West Calder, at around 1.05pm on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: "The incident is currently ongoing.

"Six appliances have been in attendance since yesterday and will remain on the scene until the fire is under control."

No roads are believed to have been affected by the incident.

It follows a warning from the fire service about the dangers of wildfires.

It warned: "Dry and windy weather has already resulted in several such incidents including Lochinver in Sutherland, and the Ochil Hills near Stirling.

"Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and barbecues or campfires left unattended.

"They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities."

SFRS deputy assistant chief officer Andy Coueslant said: "Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant environmental and economic damage.

"Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires - as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

"Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting so it's crucial people act safely and responsibly in rural environments and follow the countryside code."

