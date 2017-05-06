Edinburgh musician killed in 50ft Malta bridge plunge

Metro Mafia frontman Cheyne Halliday suffered a fatal brain injury in the fall.

Cheyne Halliday: Singer killed in Malta fall.

An Edinburgh musician has died after plunging 50ft from a bridge in Malta.

Metro Mafia frontman Cheyne Halliday suffered a fatal brain injury in the city of Birgu on April 30.

The singer fell more than four storeys from a 500-year-old bridge, part of ancient fortifications surrounding the coastal settlement.

He was taken to the nearby Mater Dei hospital and put into a medically-induced coma. The 23-year-old's life-support was switched off on Friday.

Mr Halliday was born in Ireland but lived in Edinburgh for more than a year before his death.

He was active in the city's music scene and helped organise last year's Edinburgh gay pride event.

Metro Mafia guitarist Harry Noble said the 23-year-old "lived every day to the fullest".

"We had full faith he would be okay, so hearing he had died was really hard," he said.

"I always thought he could bounce back from anything. It's hard to deal with."

"He was always a happy guy. He lived every day to the fullest and half of our songs were made up by Cheyne on the spot. All the future things we do will be influenced by him."

Metro Mafia bassist Andrew Foley said: "He meant absolutely everything to me, he was everything you would want in a friend and a brother.

"He has been the most influential person on me; his musical talent was genuine."

Fellow Edinburgh musician Gus Harrower paid tribute to Mr Halliday's "positivity and kindness".

He said: "I had the privilege of meeting him on one occasion and his character was unforgettable.

"His positivity, energy and kindness resonated with everyone playing the gig and in the audience that night. It would have been an honour to have met him a second time."

Lewis Rumners, who played fiddle on Mr Halliday's debut solo EP, said his "tenacity and passion for music came through with every note".

Edinburgh acoustic artist Jamie Robert Ross described him as a "lively outgoing character with a great talent and passion for life", while North Lanarkshire skiffle band Steel Valley Saints called him a "talented beautiful soul".

Friends, family and fans raised nearly £14,000 to bring the 23-year-old back to the UK for treatment. The money would have been used to fly a specialist neurosurgeon from the US to treat his injuries.

Maltese police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

