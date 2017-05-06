Two indecent assaults on women in Fife 'could be linked'

The attacks both happened on the high street in Cowdenbeath.

Attack: The two women were assaulted on the high street Google 2017

Two women have been indecently assaulted in Fife on Friday.

The incident took place in Cowdenbeath.

Police are appealing for information after a 35-year-old woman was assaulted from behind as she walked along the High Street at 5.45pm.

The second woman, 31, was also assaulted on the High Street around 9.15pm.

Police believe the two incidents are related.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 7in with a skinny build and wearing a black hooded top covering his face, black tracksuit bottoms and carrying a black rucksack, which is believed to be made by Nike.

Detective Inspector Keiran Marsh from Dunfermline CID said: "Neither victim was injured during these incidents, but both were left understandably shaken and distressed as result.

"The description provided of the suspects and the location of each assault leads us to believe the same male is responsible and anyone with information that can help us identify this individual should contact police immediately. "

Those with information can contact police via 101.

