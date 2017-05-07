Raging wildfire blazes for two days in West Lothian

The fire broke out near the town of West Calder on Friday afternoon.

Wildfire: Smoke billowing high into sky. SFRS

Firefighters remain at the scene of a wildfire which has burned for two days.

The grass blaze broke out near the town of West Calder, West Lothian, at around 1pm on Friday.

Nine fire engines were sent to the scene and remained there overnight fighting the flames.

Four remained there on Sunday, with firefighters using beaters, water backpacks and hoses to tackle the fire.

West Lothian: Wildfire raged overnight. Dunblane Fire Station

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We remain at the scene of a large grass and gorse fire at a wind farm off the B7008 in Harburn, West Lothian.

"A total of nine appliances were mobilised after the alarm was raised at 1:07pm on Friday, May 5.

"Four appliances are currently in attendance with crews checking for pockets of fire and preventing further fire spread.

"They will remain at the scene as they work to make the area safe."

It came shortly after the fire service issued a warning about the danger of wildfires as warmer weather approaches.

Deputy assistant chief officer Andy Coueslant said: "Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant environmental and economic damage.

"Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires - as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

A701: Firefighters emerge from smoke. Bryan Shields

"Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting so it's crucial people act safely and responsibly in rural environments and follow the countryside code."

There have been a series of wildfires across Scotland in the last week, including one near the A702 in South Lanarkshire. There were also blazes in Lochinver, Sutherland, and the Ochil Hills near Stirling.

South Lanarkshire: Blaze broke out close to home. Bryan Shields

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.