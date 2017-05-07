Boy, 13, charged over indecent assaults in Fife town

Two women were attacked in separate incidents in Cowdenbeath.

Attack: The women were assaulted on Cowdenbeath High Street Google 2017

A 13-year-old boy has been charged over two indecent assaults.

Two women, aged 31 and 35, were attacked in separate incidents in Cowdenbeath, Fife, on Friday.

Police appealed for information and the 13-year-old has now been charged.

He will be subject to a report to the Children's Reporter.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.