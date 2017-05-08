Woman passenger dies in crash between two motorbikes

The 53-year-old woman was seated behind one of the vehicles involved in the incident.

Crash: The two drivers were seriously injured. Google

A woman has died after a crash between two motorbikes in the Scottish Borders.

The 53-year-old was a pillion passenger seated behind one of the vehicles involved in the incident on Saturday around 3pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene close to the Gordon Arms Hotel on the A708 Moffat to Selkirk road at the B709 junction.

The road was closed for seven hours as emergency services went to investigate and clear the road of the motorbikes - a blue and white Suzuki GSR 600 which was travelling southbound on the B709 and a black Yamaha FJR 1300.

Two men aged 27 and 54, driving each of the motorcycles, suffered serious injuries.

They were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

An appeal for information has now been launched for anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Sergeant Neil Inglis said: "A woman has sadly died in this collision and two men are seriously injured.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the motorcycles prior to it happening."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 2345 of 6th May.

