Family 'in disbelief' as man missing for two weeks found

Darren Clark's relatives had prepared for the 'worst news' after he vanished in April.

Darren Clark: Volunteers helped in search for 28-year-old.

A family is "in disbelief" after an Edinburgh man who went missing for almost two weeks was found.

Volunteers had helped to search for Darren Clark, who had been diagnosed with pneumonia before he went missing on April 24.

Earlier, the 28-year-old's family had said they were preparing for the "worst news," as they were concerned he would have run out of medication.

He was last seen in South Queensferry and a search took place for him in the town on Friday.

Police Scotland confirmed he had been traced safe and well on Sunday.

His family posted a statement on Facebook thanking those who had helped in the search.

They said: "We as a family are in disbelief, we didn't expect this outcome, we cannot thank you all enough for all the support we have had."

