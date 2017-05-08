Police officer injured in car crash near Scotmid store

The woman was taken to hospital after the incident in Stockbridge, Edinburgh.

Stockbridge: The aftermath of the crash on Raeburn Place. Lewis Thomson

A police officer was injured as her marked car crashed with another vehicle in Edinburgh.

The crash took place on Raeburn Place in Stockbridge at about 1pm on Monday.

Witnesses said the police vehicle collided with a Mercedes, which had pulled out on to the road, before hitting a silver hatchback.

Lewis Thomson, 23, said: "The police car was heading towards the bridge, it had its lights on.

"It hit the Mercedes then it hit the silver hatchback.

"It was quite scary - it was going at some speed."

Raeburn Place was closed as emergency services were called to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "No one is thought to be seriously injured but a female officer from the marked police vehicle has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

"Raeburn Place is currently closed and local diversions are in place."

