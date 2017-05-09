Hunt for BMW driver who knocked down motorcyclist

The motorcyclist suffered injured ribs in the hit-and-run on Burdiehouse Road.

Police are hunting the driver of a BMW which failed to stop after hitting a motorcyclist in Edinburgh.

A Honda CBR 125 motorcycle was struck by a white BMW 5 series on Burdiehouse Road at 8.25pm on Monday, at the junction with Southouse Broadway.

The car failed to stop and made off towards Straiton and the city bypass, police said.

The 59-year-old rider suffered injuries to his ribs and wrist and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Constable Denise Humphrey said: "As a result of this incident, the motorcyclist sustained a number of painful injuries, which required medical attention.

"The driver of the BMW will undoubtedly know they were involved in a collision, yet failed to stop and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to identify this individual."

He continued: "Anyone who was on Burdiehouse Road on Monday evening and witnessed this collision, or who knows of anyone who drives a BMW 5 series, which shows signs of having been involved in an accident should contact police immediately.

"We would also appeal directly to the motorist involved to get in touch and assist with our inquiries."

Anyone with information can contact Edinburgh's Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 3907 of May 8, or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.